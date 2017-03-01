Playing Fantasy Football Got Five College Baseball Players Suspended

02.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NCAA isn’t the most popular organization in some corners of the sports world and they probably didn’t do themselves any favors with a ruling involving college baseball. John O’Connor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch brings word that five members of the Richmond Spiders squad, that were previously suspended for “secondary violations,” were actually dinged for participating in fantasy football.

While that might seem patently absurd in 2017, it also appears to be accurate by the letter of NCAA law:

“You are not eligible to compete if you knowingly participate in any sports wagering activity that involves intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics, through a bookmaker, a parlay card or any other method employed by organized gambling. Examples of sports wagering include, but are not limited to, the use of a bookmaker or parlay card; Internet sports wagering; auctions in which bids are placed on teams, individuals or contests; and pools or fantasy leagues in which an entry fee is required.”

The report indicates that two of Richmond’s best players, infielder Kurtis Brown and right-handed pitcher Keenan Bartlett, are among the quintet that remains on the sideline and this is a brutal public relations look for the NCAA. It should be noted that fantasy sports are legal in Virginia and, while the interpretation seems to be on the money, opening pandora’s box to include suspensions for any college athlete participating in fantasy football could have far-reaching impact beyond this singular situation.

It will be very interesting to see what transpires in this situation and it seems likely that many people involved in collegiate sports will be keeping a close eye on the final result. In the mean time, staying low-key with regard to fantasy football participation might be in the best interest of all involved.

