Here Are The Top Fantasy Football Performers So Far In Week 1 Of The NFL Season

#Fantasy Football #NFL
09.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The first Sunday of the NFL season is here, which means millions of Americans are frantically refreshing their fantasy football apps to see how their lineup is doing. As always there are some surprises and disappointments on the first full day of the season in fantasy football, and as the day goes on you’ll be looking to make some potential lineup changes as we see what roles different players will have this season.

Fantasy owners of members of players from the New England Patriots’ offense entered Sunday already a bit upset, and the disappointment only continued on offense in the early slate in most games. There were few offensive explosions outside of Detroit in the 1 p.m. ET group, which left a lot of stars with weak numbers and a lot of players clumped together.

Below, you will find the top fantasy players at each position, which we will update throughout Sunday as games go final. Scoring is based off of a standard PPR league on ESPN.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#NFL
TAGSFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP