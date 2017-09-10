Getty Image

The first Sunday of the NFL season is here, which means millions of Americans are frantically refreshing their fantasy football apps to see how their lineup is doing. As always there are some surprises and disappointments on the first full day of the season in fantasy football, and as the day goes on you’ll be looking to make some potential lineup changes as we see what roles different players will have this season.

Fantasy owners of members of players from the New England Patriots’ offense entered Sunday already a bit upset, and the disappointment only continued on offense in the early slate in most games. There were few offensive explosions outside of Detroit in the 1 p.m. ET group, which left a lot of stars with weak numbers and a lot of players clumped together.

Below, you will find the top fantasy players at each position, which we will update throughout Sunday as games go final. Scoring is based off of a standard PPR league on ESPN.