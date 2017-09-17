Getty Image

After a Week 1 in which many of your favorite fantasy football draft picks got hurt and irrevocably crippled your team, the fantasy football scene calmed down in Week 2. The early games gave us a predictable result, with the New England Patriots bouncing back in a big way against the New Orleans Saints. That meant huge games for both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Meanwhile, the team that beat the Patriots last week saw its two stars continue to shine, with Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce off to huge starts to the season.

A disappointing day from Antonio Brown might be the biggest surprise of Week 2, with just five catches for 62 yards and a disappointing 11.2 points on the day. And the injury bug did hit one team in particular, as Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen broke his foot against the Bills.

Below are the top fantasy players at each position, which we will update throughout Sunday as games go final. Scoring is based off of a standard PPR league on ESPN.