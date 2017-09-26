Getty Image

We’re heading into Week 4 already, almost 30% through the fantasy season. It’s been rough. The injuries seem especially heavy this year (even though they’re probably not), and for many of us still reeling from the David Johnson injury, the bye weeks look like nightmare incarnate. But, this is fantasy football, and just about anything can happen with a little luck. You could play Jacquizz Rodgers and Kerwynn Williams and still win by two points thanks to your opponent starting the Ravens defense against the Jaguars in London. This fantasy life of ours is full of surprises.

So we move on to Week 4, try to develop a strategy, and hope our educated guesses end up paying off like a Chris Thompson, Kirk Cousins stack. That’s a nod to you Zero RB players.

Start of the Week

The Saints were finally able to play Saints football and unleashed the monster that stepped into Brandin Cooks’ shoes. Michael Thomas finished Week 3 with 7 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, and there’s no reason to think he won’t continue to dominate against the Dolphins, who can’t even stop the Jets wide receiver corps. Furthermore, Sean Payton knows he needs to get the ball into Thomas’ hands often if the Saints will continue their high-flying offense. He told ESPN: “He had a number of big plays, and I think it helps to get him going, certainly early on.”

He draws a lot of penalties too. That would be a cool little way to earn points in a customizable league.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas shows elite strength and footwork to force the DB into his body for PI, uses hands to create late separation. TD pic.twitter.com/4GMkT49cIr — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) September 24, 2017

Start/Sit

QUARTERBACK STARTS