EA Sports

EA Sports knows it has something great with its FIFA franchise. It understands that it has to, essentially, do one thing: Make it so when the whistle blows and a game kicks off, gamers are able to spend the next however many minutes of their lives having fun playing video game soccer. It also understands that, over the course of 20-plus years when the first FIFA game was released, it has managed to do this better than anyone else in the world.

FIFA is one of the best-selling sports video game franchises of all time. It has a formula that works. Each year with the release of a new FIFA game, EA Sports has to find small ways to tweak that formula to, ideally, improve the game. If it does, great! If it doesn’t, whatever, there is always next year, when footy fans will still do everything they can to get their hands on the latest FIFA.

Basically, EA Sports has made it so FIFA fans feel loyalty to the game. This means that EA Sports tries to churn out the best possible FIFA game every year to appease those fans, giving a non-stop circle of love between the game’s fans and the company.

The latest attempt at this — FIFA 18 — will continue this cycle, because it does what EA Sports does so well with FIFA games. There are changes. They are generally pretty small and, on the whole, good.

But like all FIFA games, fans who buy FIFA 18 are going to spend a few days/a week/an undetermined amount of time getting used to all of the in-game changes. In general, the way you move and interact is different, which is the biggest change in the game. Dribbling and defending have taken a massive step towards being more lifelike. Players appear to move like they do on the pitch — there is no more getting the ball at your feet and taking off, or charging at an attacker and wiping them out with an easy tackle.

Instead, due to the game’s Real Motion Player Technology, footballers in the game move like footballers in real life. Blowing by defenders with your superior pace is harder, as is stopping on a dime and smoothly moving in a different direction. The game placed an emphasis on dribbling, especially in 1-on-1 situations, feeling more lifelike in that you blow by opponents by being smart on the ball, not by smashing the right trigger.