The Mayweather And McGregor Camps Scuffled And Continued Their War Of Words At Their ‘Grand Arrival’ In Las Vegas

08.22.17 46 mins ago

Even after getting in the face of former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi earlier today, Conor McGregor has time for more chaos. It’s like he attracts it. A scuffle reportedly broke out between Mayweather and McGregor’s camp just as Fight Hub TV’s cameras went on, and you can hear Conor McGregor calling someone from Mayweather’s camp a “rat” before being ushered along by his increasingly-large security team.

At this point, McGregor almost seems tired, while Floyd Mayweather is doing his thing, used to the madness that surrounds his fights. But McGregor’s calm demeanor added weight to his words about Floyd Mayweather.

“He needs to be put to sleep.”

