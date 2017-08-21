Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor: The Complete Fight Week Schedule

Getty Image

After over a year of back and forth jawing and months of serious negotiation and promotion, we’ve finally arrived at fight week for the big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match. There’s a whole lot of special events over the course of the next several days, and we have all the details to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Whether you’re down in Vegas itself soaking up the atmosphere or just on the computer looking to catch up on the latest happenings, we’ve got you covered.

Tuesday, August 22nd

1 PM PST: The Grand Arrival

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will make an appearance at the Toshiba Plaza located just in front of T-Mobile Arena for what is being dubbed as the ‘Grand Arrival.’ No one is being overly generous with more information as to what exactly will go on or if Mayweather and McGregor will speak or face off. But we’re sure it will be a great place for all the out of town fans to congregate and work on their McGregor chants. The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, August 23rd

1 PM PST: The Final Press Conference

We’ve already seen Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor hype things up during their World Tour, and now they’re set to interact one more time in a press conference setting. This may be a different kind of event with media only, though. We’ll update you if a location that is open to the public is announced.

3:30 PM PST: Undercard Fighter Open Workouts

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather already held open workout sessions earlier this month, so there will be no encore on fight week. But fans will get a chance to see the undercard boxers get some work in on the MGM Grand Casino Floor. That list should include Gervonta Davis and Francisco Fonseca, Nathan Cleverly and Badou Jack, plus possibly Andrew Tabiti and Steve Cunningham. We’ll update you here when the specifics of who trains when is released. If you can’t find the boxing ring in the MGM Grand, look for the TAP and MGM Grand Race & Sports Book. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, August 24th

2 PM PST: Undercard Press Conference

The last thing Showtime wants is for the undercard fighters to get overlooked by the media next to the blinding spotlight on Mayweather vs. McGregor. So they’ve set up a separate press conference to promote the Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca and Nathan Cleverly and Badou Jack fights. This event is most likely for media members only and closed to the public.