Taco Bell

America’s long national taco nightmare has finally ended. It took the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers more than two full 9-inning games to happen, but someone finally stole a base in a World Series game.

In the 11th inning of a wild Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin officially made November 1st free taco day at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

After a single, Maybin raced to second on a 1-0 ball by Brandon McCarthy. Things looked risky for a moment as the throw got in before Maybin reached the bag, but the ball went off his wrist and wasn’t corralled in time to tag him out.