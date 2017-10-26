America Is Getting A Free Taco Bell Taco Thanks To Houston’s Cameron Maybin

#World Series 2017 #Los Angeles Dodgers #Houston Astros #Taco Bell
10.26.17

America’s long national taco nightmare has finally ended. It took the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers more than two full 9-inning games to happen, but someone finally stole a base in a World Series game.

In the 11th inning of a wild Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin officially made November 1st free taco day at Taco Bell locations nationwide.
After a single, Maybin raced to second on a 1-0 ball by Brandon McCarthy. Things looked risky for a moment as the throw got in before Maybin reached the bag, but the ball went off his wrist and wasn’t corralled in time to tag him out.

