Baseball Players Really Love ‘Friends,’ For A Surprisingly Good Reason

The show Friends is a 90s cultural touchstone for Americans who grew up watching it on NBC. It spawned hairstyle phenomenons and is still referenced all over the pop culture landscape to this day. And now that it’s in syndication and streaming on Netflix, it’s gotten a new chance to attract a new generation of fans.

Many of those fans, as it turns out, are Major League Baseball players. The New York Times wrote about the show’s somewhat surprising popularity with players. Many of those players are those that speak English as a second language, and the piece explores a very good reason for its taking hold in MLB clubhouses.

The Times piece calls the show a “Rosetta Stone” of sorts for players that want to learn more about America and how to speak English in a practical way. And it’s certainly been effective for a number of players.

“The basics you can learn in a classroom,” said Wilmer Flores, an infielder with the New York Mets. “But to speak the language, that comes from here in the clubhouse, on the street or from television.”