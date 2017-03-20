Two More NFL Legends Have Been Diagnosed With Brain Diseases

Getty Image

The NFL doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation when it comes to dealing with former players with brain injuries that will impact them for the rest of their lives. It probably won’t change its stance here, because it never does, but hopefully the league will take care of Dwight Clark and Gale Sayers after the two announced that they have been diagnosed with brain diseases.

Clark, who is 60 and played with the San Francisco 49ers for nine years, announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017

Clark released a statement in the tweet, and while he said that it is “still very hard” to say that he was diagnosed with the condition, he told the story behind how he learned that he had Lou Gehrig’s disease.