As fans watched everyone’s favorite August sport, Game of Thrones, on Sunday night, the same thought came to mind during “Beyond The Wall.” For those that haven’t watched the episode just yet, this is where you should leave if you are concerned about SPOILERS, because they are coming very soon.

While our band of heroes went north of the wall with the incredibly dumb plan to capture a wight and bring it back to King’s Landing, they found themselves in the precarious position of almost being killed by the army of the dead. Shocking, I know. However, luckily, like in the “Battle of the Bastards,” right before Jon Snow’s crew could be killed, someone came in to save the day late, this time that person being Dany and her dragons.

As the dragons swooped around, burning the army of the dead, the Night King calmly snagged a spear and launched one into one of the dragons, killing it. It was sad, for those that have grown attached to the dragons in the series, but for sports fans it sent their minds in a different direction altogether.