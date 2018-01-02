Getty Image

The Granddaddy of Them All lived up to its reputation on Monday night, as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners played in one of the greatest games in Rose Bowl history. In the end, Georgia managed to win an absolute thriller, taking down the Sooners in double overtime, 54-48.

For a game with so much history and prestige, it would take something special to say that fans witnessed one of the greatest Rose Bowls ever. But for a myriad of reasons, it’s safe to say that the two teams surpassed that extremely high bar.

The first half made it look like the Sooners were going to roll, as they took a 31-17 lead into the locker room and got the ball at the start of the game’s third quarter. Behind Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma sliced and diced one of the best defenses in all of college football for the game’s opening half hour.