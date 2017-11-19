CBS

It’s been a terrible year for the New York Giants. Coming into Sunday, the team was 1-8 and looked like it was playing for the opportunity to have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft above everything else. So of course, they won a hard-fought game against a Chiefs team that sits atop the AFC West.

New York defended its home field and got a 12-9 win in overtime. As the score suggests, it was an ugly game that featured one touchdown and five field goals. But the game ended after Giants receiver Roger Lewis made an absolutely insane catch to get the team into a position to win the game.

Lewis, a second-year receiver out of Bowling Green, made the catch of his life when he secured a fourth down pass from Eli Manning late in the game’s extra frame. He did this while getting dragged to the ground, but managed to reel in the ball anyway despite basically laying down when the ball got to him.