The Giants Reportedly Trashed The Team Plane After They Lost To Green Bay

Reports trickled out that the New York Giants trashed their Delta flight on the way back to New York after losing to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday night. Passengers tweeted from the plane that their subsequent overseas flight was delayed hours because the crew had to clean up after the Giants, who returned to New York late Sunday night.

The @Giants wrecked the first class cabin of #United #UA934 causing a 2 hour delay to repair and clean. #thanks pic.twitter.com/aLcr0mHHNz — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

242 people now dealing with their loser behavior today at Newark @AnnieAtoZ @Giants @united — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

He also made a nice point about proper flying decorum despite a bad sports loss.

@AnnieAtoZ I'm from Cleveland, we've spent decades perfecting the art of professional athletic behavior despite a losing season. — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

The New York Post has some more details provided by Kropf, who was one of a number of passengers to Tweet about the delay.