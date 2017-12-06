Herm Edwards Had An Eventful First Day At Arizona State And Learned About Jerseys

#College Football
12.06.17 2 hours ago

Head back to the start of 2017 for a second. You probably expected a bunch of stuff to happen now that society is completely through the looking glass, but I would venture to guess that “Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards” was nowhere on that list. Well, earlier this week, Edwards officially became the head coach of the Sun Devils.

His opening press conference was just tremendous, and as we learned thanks to a video from the program, his first day on the job was almost as good. A video crew followed Edwards around as he was getting settled into his new digs, which included getting a first-hand look into the Sun Devils’ new coach getting used to college football in 2017.

So to Edwards’ credit, he has part of being a college football coach down. He’s great at interacting with people in a 1-on-1 setting and looks incredibly comfortable in a large room. For things like recruiting and fundraising events, both of those “skills” are critically important.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLHERM EDWARDS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP