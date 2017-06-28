UFC May Take 10 Percent Of The Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Fight Revenue

The big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match is going to make a lot of money. So much money that some more cynical folks are wondering whether that’s the only reason the fight is happening at all. We’re sure the possibility of record breaking numbers helped … the UFC isn’t about to let their biggest star take a drubbing (most likely) at the hands of Mayweather for nothing. We recently broke down how much money Mayweather vs. McGregor was going to make, but how much of that is the UFC expected to pocket?

Well, in a new article from ESPN reporting on the massive cost of sponsoring the fight, they tuck in an interesting comment near the bottom. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the UFC is expected to take at least 10% of the total revenue from the fight. That’s a nice sized chunk, and extra impressive considering revenue is the amount of money made before any expenses or costs are factored in.

The percentage also apparently doesn’t factor in whatever commission the UFC’s owners WME-IMG are set to make off those aforementioned sponsorship deals, with the top sponsor spot going for $10 million and corner sponsorship for the fighter selling for $5 million each. These are way higher numbers than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao sold for two years ago, and just another sign that Mayweather vs. McGregor intends to outperform that event financially on all levels.

The fight itself is set to go down August 26th in Las Vegas. Ticket prices haven’t been announced yet, but you can expect them to be hella expensive even if you’re fortunate enough to find one.

