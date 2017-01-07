mattclapp: Clowney. What a freak. ABC NFL Playoff: Raiders at Texans https://t.co/qsep7EE1xS pic.twitter.com/o7pN7JgmfS — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 7, 2017

Connor Cook is officially a playoff starter at quarterback and Jadeveon Clowney welcomed him to the postseason with an insane interception.

The Houston Texans defensive end made an incredible athletic play, leaping in the air to deflect a screen pass away from Raiders running back Latavius Murray. Clowny then twisted his body around and tipped the ball to himself to cap off the interception.

The play put Houston in extremely good field position. One play later, Lamar Miller ran in from four yards out to put the Texans up 10-0.

It’s a tough start for Cook, who wasn’t exactly expected to shine in this one anyway. Cook made his first career start in the playoffs because everything has gone wrong for Oakland at quarterback over the last fortnight. Derek Carr fractured his fibula. Last week, Matt McGloin hurt his shoulder and is now Cook’s backup. Without Carr under center, the Raiders let the division title slip away and had to go on the road to Houston for the Wild Card game.

What I’m saying here is that the Raiders have had it bad enough these last few weeks. They don’t need superhuman effort from a defensive end to get beat in Houston.