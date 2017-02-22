This College Contestant On ‘Jeopardy!’ Appeared To Flip Off The Camera Intentionally

02.21.17 1 hour ago

Simply being a contestant on Jeopardy! is a dream for many people and a select few get to actually experience life on the show. As part of that experience, participants are interviewed by legendary host Alex Trebek and, on Tuesday evening, a contestant decided to use that platform to put forth a particular gesture.

As you can see, the young man, while representing his university during the annual College Championship competition, flipped his middle finger in the direction of Trebek and the audience. This seemed to be a clear example of a purposeful move to generate some sort of additional attention, but the fact that it made it on the show for this length of time was also rather impressive.

