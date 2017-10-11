Following a demonstration of unity at which he locked arms and knelt with his Dallas Cowboys players, Jerry Jones has stood firm in denouncing any perception of dishonoring the American flag or the national anthem. After speaking with Donald Trump, Jones has even stated that any player who protests inequality by kneeling or locking arms during the anthem “won’t play.”
Now Wade Rathke, chief organizer of Local 100 of the United Labor Unions, has filed a complaint alleging Jones violated the National Labor Relations Act by threatening to bench (or possibly cut) any Cowboys player who doesn’t stand for the National Anthem. The complaint, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, asks the board to “investigate preemptively in order to prevent illegal firings of players.”
“Jones through his efforts to bully his playing workforce is attempting to unilaterally establish a previously nonexistent condition of work,” Rathke wrote in his statement via the Star-Telegram. The crux of his argument is that the NFL has already created a workplace that does not require a player to stand for the national anthem, and that players have the right to act concertedly. By threatening their benching or termination, Jones has violated the National Labor Relations Act
strange thing the law maybe UPROXX should pay more attention to it rather then publishing all these slanted left posts — The owner also isn’t violating constitutional rights as long as he’s addressing the players’ conduct in the workspace, First Amendment legal expert Chad Baruch told SportsDay.
“He’s a private employer so he’s free to make any rules he wants that infringe on free speech,” Baruch said. “He’s totally unconstrained legally.
Where do you see 1st amendment in the article?
Also, it’s not his private business. He’s an owner, part of a larger organization. They have rules regarding codes of conduct, that must be approved by players and owners. Hence, players unions. The argument is that Jerry, on his own, is trying to impose his will as a league wide rule, when there is none. It’s basically the same thing as him waking up one day and insisting that all players must hold a press conference and say “Jerry Jones has a huge penis” or they get fired. It’s adding terms to a contact AFTER it was signed. Makes sense?