Tom Brady is 40 years old and, for most human beings that have ever played the quarterback position, that means the end of his career is likely approaching. However, the future Hall of Fame signal-caller is still going strong as arguably the best player in the NFL at the position and, given that the New England Patriots are the reigning Super Bowl champions, things are still going pretty well in Foxboro.

While Brady’s fantastic aging curve (or lack thereof) is a good thing for the Patriots, it also presents something of a quandary when it comes to backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. On Monday evening, word broke that it is no longer a quandary but a “problem” that has a solution with the Patriots sending the talented backup to the San Francisco 49ers to partner with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

Major QB shakeup: 49ers trading 2018 2nd-round draft pick to New England for Patriots’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

This is a bombshell deal in the midst of an NFL season, even as it makes a ton of sense for both sides. For New England, this allows the organization to receive value for an asset that was wholly blocked by Brady, even if there is now no one behind him in the event of an injury.