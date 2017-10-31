New England Will Reportedly Send Jimmy Garoppolo To The San Francisco 49ers

#New England Patriots #Tom Brady #NFL
10.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady is 40 years old and, for most human beings that have ever played the quarterback position, that means the end of his career is likely approaching. However, the future Hall of Fame signal-caller is still going strong as arguably the best player in the NFL at the position and, given that the New England Patriots are the reigning Super Bowl champions, things are still going pretty well in Foxboro.

While Brady’s fantastic aging curve (or lack thereof) is a good thing for the Patriots, it also presents something of a quandary when it comes to backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. On Monday evening, word broke that it is no longer a quandary but a “problem” that has a solution with the Patriots sending the talented backup to the San Francisco 49ers to partner with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

This is a bombshell deal in the midst of an NFL season, even as it makes a ton of sense for both sides. For New England, this allows the organization to receive value for an asset that was wholly blocked by Brady, even if there is now no one behind him in the event of an injury.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Tom Brady#NFL
TAGSjimmy garoppoloNew England PatriotsNFLsan francisco 49ersTOM BRADY

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 11 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP