Joe Rogan Explains His ‘F*ck Up’ Interviewing Daniel Cormier After UFC 214

#MMA #UFC
07.31.17 8 mins ago

While some have made Daniel Cormier’s crying face a meme for all the wrong reasons, Joe Rogan is still raking himself over the coals for going against his own policy and interviewing a fighter that was just knocked out. On his podcast with Eddie Bravo, Rogan immediately admitted his “f*ck up” and explained that he was in shock and never should’ve stuck the microphone in Cormier’s face.

“It was my idea to stop doing this and the UFC agreed, I violated my own idea. I was in shock. He was confused why the fight stopped.”

After the fight, Cormier made an Instagram post telling the ref Big John that he was thankful for the extra time to recover, but ultimately, we know he just ended up taking more damage. Following the match, Cormier could barely stand, and shouldn’t have to recall what just happened to millions of people after being concussed and hit multiple times in the head by the world’s baddest man, Jon Jones.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSDANIEL CORMIERJOE ROGANJON JONESMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 11 hours ago 6 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP