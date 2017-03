NFL Network

The NFL Combine’s gold standard in the 40-yard dash for the last decade has been 4.24 seconds. Chris Johnson set this record back in 2008, and every year, there is speculation about whether the record will make it another year.

Finally, we may have a new record thanks to former Washington receiver John Ross. Widely believed to be a first-round pick in the 2017 Draft, Ross ran an unofficial 4.22-second 40-yard dash.