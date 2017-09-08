Getty/Ralph Ordaz

Jon Gruden loves to talk about football. The former NFL head coach is a Super Bowl champion, and his broadcasting career now puts him on the road every week and on nation TV for a Monday Night Football broadcast each week.

But even though he’s not on the sidelines anymore, Gruden still approaches football like a coach. He watches film obsessively and tries to draw out his favorite parts for the audience at home. When you talk to him, it still feels like he’s a head coach breaking down an opponent. Gruden admits that football is changing, but if you ask him, the “ultimate team game” is still the best sport out there.

We talked to Gruden by phone about the upcoming NFL season, how to evaluate quarterbacks, and what he’s looking forward to most this fall. If you guessed “football” you’re right, but it’s always much more complicated than that with Coach Gruden.

UPROXX: How have you evolved as a broadcaster since you first started? Is there somebody that you’ve learned a lot from or that took you aside and said, “Hey this is how you have to do this,” Because it seems like it would take a very different skill set than coaching.

Jon Gruden: It is. I was a communications major in college at the University of Dayton and I always wanted to be that guy doing the six o’clock news if I didn’t coach. That was my objective. If I wasn’t going to coach, I was going to be doing the news, so I had a little bit of communications background. I’d obviously done a lot of interviews and things like that as the head coach for 11 years.

The number one guy to help me was Jay Rothman at ESPN. He gave me this opportunity. Really, he was hard on me, and I asked him to be hard on me initially, giving me feedback and things that perhaps I could do to get ready to go because my first broadcasting opportunity was live on Monday Night Football.

And then the second guy I gotta really give a lot of props to is Mike Tirico. He was an incredible quarterback. He set me up. I mean, when you’ve got to work with me, it’s tough, let me tell you. But he took time, personal time of his, to help me and help me be organized, more concise, helping me anticipate where he was going to go with the broadcast. Those two guys, both in particular, my good friend Ron Jaworski, who I worked with in the booth my first few years, and I miss Jaws a lot.