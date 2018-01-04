Jon Gruden Responded To Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About His Reported Raiders Deal

#ESPN #Jon Gruden
01.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Jon Gruden returning to the sidelines as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders is almost assuredly going to happen. Every major newsbreaker speaks about the decision as if its final, from ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Gruden’s current colleague) to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The question isn’t if Gruden goes back to the Raiders, but how much it’s going to cost Mark Davis to bring him back following a 10-year sabbatical in the broadcast booth. There have been reports that it will be in the $10 million-a-year range, although Schefter would only say it’s going to be the richest coaching deal “by a landslide,” without offering an actual figure.

Earlier on in the process, there were reports from Schefter and Chris Mortensen that ownership stake in the Raiders was being considered in negotiations, which caused many to perk their ears up. That would be a massive bit of information and provide Gruden with a massive amount of money. While that now appears not to be the case, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on one of his patented rants earlier in the week about Gruden not deserving ownership stake as compensation.

#ESPN #Jon Gruden
TAGSESPNJON GRUDENSTEPHEN A SMITH

