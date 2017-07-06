Jon Stewart Will Host ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ On Friday

07.06.17

Jon Stewart is coming back to cable television for one night only. The Chicago Tribune says the longtime host of The Daily Show will be back behind the desk for ESPN Friday in Chicago, co-hosting the 7 p.m. SportsCenter with Hannah Storm at United Airlines Arena. The on-location broadcast is in honor of the Warrior Games, an athletic competition for wounded veterans of America’s armed forces.

Stewart, who hosted the Games’ opening ceremony, will also do live shots from the Warrior Games during the 6 p.m. SportsCenter before he mans the desk for the 7 p.m. broadcast. He will also take part in the late-night airing of SportsCenter, which starts at 11 p.m.

The comedian has limited his television appearances since leaving The Daily Show in 2015, occasionally appearing on Stephen Colbert’s late night show but leaving Trevor Noah to run the show on Comedy Central.

When he shows up on a broadcast it’s for a good reason, and this is no exception. Stewart is passionate about the Warriors Games getting a bigger spotlight in the national sports stage.

