Julian Edelman made the catch of his life on what looked to be a sure interception during Super Bowl 51.

The New England Patriots receiver made a miraculous catch on a deflected Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing by eight. Edelman stayed with the pass after Falcons rookie Robert Alford tipped the pass up into the air, diving at the ball as it fell to the turf.

As Alford fell backward and Edelman dove for the ball, he somehow outfought two more Atlanta Falcons defenders and got his hands under the biggest catch in Super bowl history. He then readjusted his grip on the ball to secure the catch before it ever touched the NRG Stadium turf. Earlier in the game, Alford turned a Brady interception into a stunning 82-yard touchdown return to put the Falcons up 21. This time, Edelman stole what should have been another pick for the Falcons defense.

OH MY WORD EDELMAN 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/7mITmFmayY — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 6, 2017

How?

The 23-yard catch immediately superseded Julio Jones’ incredible grab moments earlier as the game’s iconic play. The catch came with just over two minutes left in an exciting Super Bowl 51’s fourth quarter. Four plays later, James White scored a touchdown from one yard out and the Patriots had officially stormed all the way back to tie the game at 28. The miracle catch helped New England overcome a 21-3 halftime lead and force the first overtime in Super Bowl history.