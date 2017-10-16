Getty Image

Game 2 of the NLCS featured two tremendous pitching performances, as both starting pitchers only allowed one run each before both bullpens were nearly spotless to get us to the ninth inning. At that point, the Dodgers decided it was time to stop playing around, so Justin Turner hit a walk-off home run to dead center to give Los Angeles a 2-0 series lead.

The game was tied at one and the Dodgers managed to get runners on first and second. That runner on first got there against John Lackey, who usually is a starting pitcher but was controversially in the game in relief over ace closer Wade Davis.

For his second batter, Lackey had to face Turner, who has been completely ridiculous this postseason and was Los Angeles’ hitter during the regular season. With a 1-0 count and two outs, Lackey threw Turner a knee-high fastball, which Turner hit to the moon.