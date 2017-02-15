Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you missed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kate Upton has been revealed to be the next Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model. This will be Upton’s third time gracing the cover and puts her on track to possibly catch Elle Macpherson’s record five covers. Instead of revealing the cover via a special like last year, Kimmel was given the honor. The host had a little fun with the reveal, offering up a few joke covers before showing off the real things.

Upton will be featured on a trio of covers and won’t be wearing much on any of them. Kimmel makes fun of this a bit, pointing out that Upton looks like she is wearing a wrecked hammock as opposed to a true swimsuit. Upton also says that hand placement was very important throughout the shoot.