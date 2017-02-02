Who Has The Real QB Advantage In The Super Bowl?

Jimmy Kimmel Sent Guillermo And A Giant Turkey Leg To Pester Players At Super Bowl Media Night

#New England Patriots
02.02.17 17 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The Super Bowl media activities are a staple of the week leading up to the big game. It seems like it tries to live up to the spectacle of the actual event itself, even if the questions are typically just filler to get everybody to game time. Players are required to deal with the media, but at least there’s some goofy stuff to make the entire thing a little more fun. Take Jimmy Kimmel’s contribution to media night: his top notch security pal Guillermo.

Kimmel’s sidekick talks to the big names from the Falcons and Patriots, asking them to sign his soccer ball and doing his best to find out how Tom Brady smells. He even gets Bill Belichick to crack a smile twice and doesn’t get swallowed whole for asking him for an autograph.

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSjimmy kimmelNew England PatriotsSUPER BOWL

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP