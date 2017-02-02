Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Super Bowl media activities are a staple of the week leading up to the big game. It seems like it tries to live up to the spectacle of the actual event itself, even if the questions are typically just filler to get everybody to game time. Players are required to deal with the media, but at least there’s some goofy stuff to make the entire thing a little more fun. Take Jimmy Kimmel’s contribution to media night: his top notch security pal Guillermo.

Kimmel’s sidekick talks to the big names from the Falcons and Patriots, asking them to sign his soccer ball and doing his best to find out how Tom Brady smells. He even gets Bill Belichick to crack a smile twice and doesn’t get swallowed whole for asking him for an autograph.