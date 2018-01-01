The Bills Let Defensive Tackle Kyle Williams Score A Rushing Touchdown

12.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kyle Williams scored his first career touchdown on Sunday for the Buffalo Bills. Somehow, it wasn’t on defense.

The veteran defensive tackle and absolute unit was put in at running back in a must-win game for the Bills, who took a 19-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins when Williams ran for a 1-yard score in the third quarter.

Williams was drafted by the Bills in 2006 and has played his entire career without reaching the postseason, as the Bills haven’t made the playoffs since 1999. A free agent after the season, Williams could have played his last game as a Bill on Sunday, and it seems like coach Sean McDermott wanted to give him something to remember the game by.

Around The Web

TAGSBUFFALO BILLSFat Guy TouchdownKYLE WILLIAMS

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP