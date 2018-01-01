The Bills Let Defensive Tackle Kyle Williams Score A Rushing Touchdown

Getty Image

Kyle Williams scored his first career touchdown on Sunday for the Buffalo Bills. Somehow, it wasn’t on defense.

The veteran defensive tackle and absolute unit was put in at running back in a must-win game for the Bills, who took a 19-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins when Williams ran for a 1-yard score in the third quarter.

Williams was drafted by the Bills in 2006 and has played his entire career without reaching the postseason, as the Bills haven’t made the playoffs since 1999. A free agent after the season, Williams could have played his last game as a Bill on Sunday, and it seems like coach Sean McDermott wanted to give him something to remember the game by.