Lane Kiffin Somehow Found A Way To Lose Another Coaching Job

It’s very hard to get fired when you’ve already got a new job lined up but kudos to Lane Kiffin, who found a way to be relieved of his offensive coordinator duties a week before Alabama plays in the national title game against Clemson.

Kiffin has a head-coaching job waiting for him at Florida Atlantic, but this is hilarious.

“We appreciate all that Lane has done for our football program over the last three years,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the time demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU. “This wasn’t an easy decision and we appreciate the way Lane handled this in terms of doing what is best for our team. At the end of the day, both of us wanted to put our players in the best position to be successful. Obviously, we are in a unique situation here where we have our next offensive coordinator already on staff. We have full confidence that Sark will step in right away and make a smooth transition.”

They fired him for him, duh. I love how they make it seem like a player asked Kiffin a question and he held up one finger while he was on the phone with someone at FAU. “Uh huh. Uh huh. No, just some kid asking about a pass protection scheme against a Clemson inside stunt. No, I’ve got time to talk.”