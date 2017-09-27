Getty Image

LAS VEGAS — A major fight weekend in Vegas is a party. 22,000-plus lucky fans would pack themselves into T-Mobile Arena for Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight title fight, but there are tens of thousands more that flock to the oasis in the desert simply to be there for the spectacle of it all. There are parties everywhere, some official parts of fight week and others trying to capture the immense overflow of bodies there to take it all in.

I’ve been to Vegas for the NFL Playoffs, a college football national championship game, NBA Summer League, and marginal boxing and UFC events. I’ve known plenty who say their favorite weekend is the first weekend of March Madness. But nothing quite compares to the 24-hour nature of a big fight weekend. It’s the perfect encapsulation of what Vegas has become: a spectacle, where getting in the door is a tremendous accomplishment in and of its self. Friday and Saturday night you could stumble in and out of pre- and-post fight parties, depending on who you knew, what wristbands you had, and how confident you could make yourself look like you belonged.

There’s something for everyone in Vegas if you know where to look, and fight weekend was the perfect encapsulation. There was the Chivas Regal official pre-fight party for GGG, where the open bar provided you with all the scotch your heart desired as well as cleverly titled, fight-oriented cocktails.

There, on the 64th floor of Delano at Skyfall Lounge, the music was soft enough to have a legitimate conversation, and if you stuck around long enough, among those you could have a brief chat with was Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez who dropped by for the festivities. The balcony outside provided a look north over the entire Strip, close enough to see the commotion and hordes of people around MGM, but far enough away to enjoy a rare bit of calm within the storm.