Las Vegas Police Want The NFL To Investigate Michael Bennett

Getty Image

Seahawks star Michael Bennett released a statement on Wednesday morning detailing an encounter he had with Las Vegas police after the Mayweather-McGregor fight following a report of gunshots fired at Drais nightclub. Bennett was taken to the ground, handcuffed, and detained by officers for 10 minutes before they realized he was not involved in the shooting (that never even happened, the report of gunshots fired was false).

Video showed all of those things happen, and Bennett also alleged that officers put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him if he did not cooperate. The Las Vegas Police Department has denied the allegations of threats to shoot him along with Bennett’s assertion that it was racial profiling that led to his mistaken arrest.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement offering support to Bennett and calling for the issues Bennett raised to be taken seriously by “leaders in our community.” Bennett has obtained legal counsel and may pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the Las Vegas Police Department.

The Las Vegas Police Department’s latest move has been to call upon Goodell and the NFL to launch an investigation into Bennett’s claims. In the letter to the league, the LVPD notes Bennett’s flag protests as if that counts as evidence against his character, as well as noting that the two officers that detained Bennett were both minorities.