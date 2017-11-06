Getty Image

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. — The crowd in State College is raucous. It’s the first time that College GameDay has been in Happy Valley for nearly a decade, and a collection of Penn Staters clad in white kicked off the broadcast with a pair of gameday traditions: The call-and-response “We are … Penn State!” chant, and some crowd surfing from the school’s mascot, the Nittany Lion.

The thing that was unusual about this was the Lion had some company. Longtime College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, at the ripe young age of 82, thought it would be fun to be passed around like a collection plate among a crowd of cold, tired, definitely hungry, and potentially somewhat intoxicated college students who had been standing outside for hours, hoping that maybe they’d get the opportunity to appear on Saturday morning’s most well-known tradition.

One of the major reasons College GameDay has gotten to that point is Corso. For 30 years, the former Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois head coach has followed a simple mantra on how the show should be broadcast. It’s something that third-year GameDay host Rece Davis claims Corso repeats almost every week, and according to Corso, he’s been saying it since the very beginning of his time behind the desk.