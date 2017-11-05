Leonard Fournette Got Benched For Violating Rules, Including Missing The Jaguars’ Team Photo

Leonard Fournette has looked like a star at times this year. The No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has been a terror for opposing defense during his rookie campaign, accruing 596 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year. He’s been especially great the last two games, as he put up 311 yards on the ground against Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

Basically, he is close to becoming the face of the Jacksonville franchise, so it only makes sense that he is getting benched for the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Word of Fournette’s benching came down earlier on Sunday morning, and at first, it looked like he was getting held out for the most absurd reason you can imagine: Missing the Jaguars’ team photo.

