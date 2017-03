Getty Image

Le’Veon Bell is an awesome football player that was going to do a pretty awesome thing. Unfortunately, flawed public relations from a local school district stepped in the way.

Bell received a request on Twitter from 17-year-old Steelers fan Ava Tarantino to act as her prom date in a similar fashion to other celebrities and athletes in the past.

@L_Bell26 500 rts and you'll go to prom w me — Ava Tarantino (@avatarantino26) March 11, 2017

Pittsburgh’s running back then responded by upping the ante when it comes to what was required to make it happen.