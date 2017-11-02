YouTube

About five years ago, I caught wind of a professional football league called the Lingerie Football League (now called the Legends Football League). Being a former track athlete turned beauty pageant winner, I was looking for another competition rush and was instantly interested. So I began training. I made the squad for the San Diego Seduction and was beyond happy. Unfortunately, life intervened — I was forced to get a “real job” — and I was unable to suit up when the season began.

That’s where my LFL career ended.

During my time with the team, I met a teammate, Danielle Harvey. She has been playing with the LFL ever since – and is going on her seventh season of playing for Los Angeles Temptation. Danielle plays hard, and has the injuries to prove it. Over her career, she has torn the ACL and meniscus in her left leg and has fractured her patella.

While the women in the LFL wear hardly any clothing, they play for the love of the sport. Many of the players are former college or professional athletes, and contrary to popular belief, they don’t get paid for playing in the league.

“I don’t like the fact we don’t get paid,” says Harvey. “It’s hard to produce a product when we have to work [a regular job] 40 hours out of the week.”

The lack of any payment is a massive negative for the league, obviously. At one point, the LFL did pay athletes based on ticket sales, but that practice has fallen by the wayside. Under the current structure, the ladies actually have to pay a fee to participate in the league. The league continues to expect its athletes to be in amazing shape, while they have to pay for the privilege. The one expense the league covers is athlete travel for the rare away games during the season. And let’s be honest: in order to be ready to take hits and look good doing it, spending an hour on the bike at your local gym is not going to cut it.

Danielle Harvey has always been a fan of the sport. “

I always wanted to play football,” she says. “They said I was too small to play with the guys. When I found out about this league, it had everything I wanted.”