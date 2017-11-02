An Inside Look At What It Takes To Play In The Lingerie Football League

11.02.17 45 mins ago

YouTube

About five years ago, I caught wind of a professional football league called the Lingerie Football League (now called the Legends Football League). Being a former track athlete turned beauty pageant winner, I was looking for another competition rush and was instantly interested. So I began training. I made the squad for the San Diego Seduction and was beyond happy. Unfortunately, life intervened — I was forced to get a “real job” — and I was unable to suit up when the season began.

That’s where my LFL career ended.

During my time with the team, I met a teammate, Danielle Harvey. She has been playing with the LFL ever since – and is going on her seventh season of playing for Los Angeles Temptation. Danielle plays hard, and has the injuries to prove it. Over her career, she has torn the ACL and meniscus in her left leg and has fractured her patella.

While the women in the LFL wear hardly any clothing, they play for the love of the sport. Many of the players are former college or professional athletes, and contrary to popular belief, they don’t get paid for playing in the league.

“I don’t like the fact we don’t get paid,” says Harvey. “It’s hard to produce a product when we have to work [a regular job] 40 hours out of the week.”

The lack of any payment is a massive negative for the league, obviously. At one point, the LFL did pay athletes based on ticket sales, but that practice has fallen by the wayside. Under the current structure, the ladies actually have to pay a fee to participate in the league. The league continues to expect its athletes to be in amazing shape, while they have to pay for the privilege. The one expense the league covers is athlete travel for the rare away games during the season. And let’s be honest: in order to be ready to take hits and look good doing it, spending an hour on the bike at your local gym is not going to cut it.

Danielle Harvey has always been a fan of the sport. “

I always wanted to play football,” she says. “They said I was too small to play with the guys. When I found out about this league, it had everything I wanted.”

Around The Web

TAGSLEGENDS FOOTBALL LEAGUELFLLingerie Football League

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP