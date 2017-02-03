Getty Image

Conor McGregor has made it very clear that he wants his next fight to be against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. And why wouldn’t he? Not only could a crossover fight between Conor and Floyd generate hundreds of millions of dollars, Floyd doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being the kind of boxer that could violently hurt you in a fight. But if Floyd isn’t willing to settle on terms, McGregor has a backup plan.

“Maybe f**k Floyd,” he said at the end of his ‘An Experience With Conor McGregor event in Manchester last weekend. “Maybe I’ll fight Manny Pacquiao!”

A legitimate idea or just a pressure tactic to show Mayweather he’s got options? Whatever the case, Manny Pacquiao has said he’s willing to fight McGregor … so long as it’s a boxing match and not mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White is even more against Conor fighting Manny than Conor fighting Floyd.

“Listen, I love Manny Pacquiao,” White said recently. “But I don’t love [Manny’s promoter] Bob Arum. You can tell Arum to save his money and not make any calls over here because we aren’t doing business with him.”

White and Arum have feuded for years and years, with Arum regularly taking shots at the UFC and mixed martial arts as a whole. He once famously referred to the sport as ‘guys rolling around like homosexuals on the ground’ and ‘a bunch of skinhead white guys watching people in the ring who also look like skinhead white guys.’ So with that bridge thoroughly burnt, Arum is doing what he can to keep a potential fight alive.