Watch Marc ‘The Bonecrusher’ Diakiese Smash His Opponent At UFC London

The UFC has returned to London and their card is already shaping up to be an action packed affair. In the third fight on the card, up and comer Marc ‘The Bonecrusher’ Diakiese improved his record to 12-0 with a nickname appropriate crushing of Teemu Packalen in 30 short seconds. The fight was so quick that you can watch the entire thing in one Twitter video:

But let’s take a look at our favorite three moments from this wild finish.

Look at this crazy spinning taekwondo kick. Look at it. Who throws these silky smooth spinning kicks five seconds into their fight? Marc Diakiese does.

He also drew his opponent Packalen into a trap, establishing distance and peppering him with kicks, and then pulling back to force Teemu to push forward aggressively — walking right into that killshot.

A flashy celebration for a flashy fighter. We have a feeling ‘The Bonecrusher’ Diakiese won’t be spending much more time on UFC prelims.

As for the rest of the UFC Fight Night 107 event from London