Marcus Peters Threw A Flag Into The Stands After A Holding Call And Then Left The Field

#Kansas City Chiefs #New York Jets #NFL
12.03.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chiefs found themselves locked in a close game with the Jets, which is a frustrating situation to be in for any team with playoff aspirations.

The Kansas City defense was especially frustrated as they had allowed the Jets offense, led by Josh McCown, to rack up 36 points on them and regain the lead with just over two minutes to play in the game. With the score 36-31, the math said it was time to go for the two-point conversion to make it a full touchdown game.

On the first two-point conversion attempt, McCown extended the play before throwing incomplete, but a flag was thrown. Chiefs star cornerback Marcus Peters was flagged for holding in the secondary as McCown extended the play, and the fiery defensive back was not pleased with the call. In a fit of anger, Peters walked over to where the flag was laying on the ground and chucked it into the stands.

