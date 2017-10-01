Getty Image

Marquette King is a fantastic punter who is capable of making punts really fun to watch. The Raiders specialist has a strong leg, sure, but he’s also fantastic at placing the ball exactly where it needs to go and pinning opponents deep. He’s, easily, one of the best punters in the NFL.

But the thing that makes King so fun is that he’s just a joy to watch. Usually this is good — his horse riding celebration or that time he celebrated with a referee’s penalty flag were both tremendous — but his confidence and swagger can sometimes be to the detriment of his team.

Take for instance this fake punt against the Denver Broncos, which… well it doesn’t exactly seem like it was a great idea.