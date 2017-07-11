Getty Image

After months of build up, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally announced that they would indeed meet in the boxing ring in Las Vegas on August 26 in a mega-fight, the likes of which have never been seen. With licenses in place and promotional issues worked out, everything was in place when the fight was announced, with one major exception.

The venue the bout was announced for, T-Mobile Arena, was already booked that day by another event in which people could watch a former star competing beyond his prime, the BIG3 championship. Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league already had the arena on the books, but, being the newest and largest arena in Las Vegas, the Mayweather-McGregor fight was never going to be contested elsewhere. So, for the past few weeks we’ve heard that discussions were ongoing about how to remedy the situation, and on Tuesday there was finally closure on the issue.

The BIG3 will be moving its championship game, scheduled for tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. local), to the MGM Grand Garden Arena across the street, making way for the Mayweather-McGregor bout that night to take place at T-Mobile Arena.