Getty Image

Considering many expected it to be the hottest ticket of the year, it’s a bit surprising that we’re a few weeks out from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight and there are still a good amount of tickets left for sale. Maybe it’s the ridiculously high prices, which start at $2000 for nosebleeds and quickly jump up to $5000 a pop. Or maybe it was Ticketmaster forcing people into the Verified Fan system where a lottery randomly determined who was allowed to buy a max of two tickets.

Whatever the reason, #MayMac (as it’s called on the Twitters) tickets are easy to get if you’ve got the cash to burn. And now you don’t even have to use the much hated Ticketmaster. Instead, we’ve got a surprising alternative: Costco, who have you covered for 5 pound buckets of peanut butter and apparently combat sports tickets too.