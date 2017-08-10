Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Tickets Are Still Available … Through Costco

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
08.10.17

Getty Image

Considering many expected it to be the hottest ticket of the year, it’s a bit surprising that we’re a few weeks out from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight and there are still a good amount of tickets left for sale. Maybe it’s the ridiculously high prices, which start at $2000 for nosebleeds and quickly jump up to $5000 a pop. Or maybe it was Ticketmaster forcing people into the Verified Fan system where a lottery randomly determined who was allowed to buy a max of two tickets.

Whatever the reason, #MayMac (as it’s called on the Twitters) tickets are easy to get if you’ve got the cash to burn. And now you don’t even have to use the much hated Ticketmaster. Instead, we’ve got a surprising alternative: Costco, who have you covered for 5 pound buckets of peanut butter and apparently combat sports tickets too.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#MMA#UFC
TAGSCOSTCOMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP