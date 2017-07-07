The Mayweather-McGregor Circus Officially Begins With A Press Conference In LA On July 11th

#Floyd Mayweather #Mayweather-McGregor fight #MMA #UFC
07.06.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

And so it begins. On July 11th, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will finally be in the same room together. After multiple rumors and false starts about just where the circus would officially kick off, the Staples Center Twitter account revealed that the first press conference in the expected would tour to promote one of the biggest fights in history will go down in just a matter of days.

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#Mayweather-McGregor fight#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

