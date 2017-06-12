



The long rumored Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight may finally have a date: August 26th, which has just been locked down at the MGM Grand Arena by Mayweather Promotions.

While nothing is official yet, there’s a number of signs that point towards this potentially being the date for the MMA vs. boxing superfight. First, there’s Conor McGregor’s Instagram, where the outspoken Irish champion recently promised “Something BIG is coming.”

There’s also the fact that none of Mayweather Production’s other fighters are slated to fight around that date. Then there’s an article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal that claims McGregor vs. Mayweather could happen “sooner than you think” in an attempt to get ahead of the big September 16th Canelo vs. Golovkin fight being staged by Golden Boy Promotions.

August 26th is three weeks before that date, which also happens to be the original date UFC president Dana White and McGregor were targeting.

The move also has the added bonus of sticking it to Golden Boy promotions head Oscar De La Hoya, who recently penned an open letter calling on boxing fans to kill the Conor vs. Floyd ‘farce’ of a ‘circus.’ After a fiery response from White essentially warning De La Hoya to stay in his lane, Oscar responded by declaring “That fight is going to suck!”

White is no stranger to counter-promoting against people who cross him, and we imagine Floyd and Conor wouldn’t be against going first and stealing heat that might otherwise go to Canelo vs. Golovkin if they waited too long. Hell, Floyd wanted the Conor fight to go down this June and is currently trying to buy a basketball team. Plus there’s Conor McGregor’s desire to make it back into the Octagon by the end of the year, something that would have been unlikely if an October or November date happened.

When you add it all up, it sure sounds like we could finally be seeing the date for this massive superfight. And the sooner the better, as far as we’re concerned. As entertaining as it may be (potentially in a dumpster fire kind of way), us MMA fans would really like to have Conor McGregor back in the cage defending his title, where he belongs.