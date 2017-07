Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The final stop on the accurately-described sh*tshow that was the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour started out slightly respectful in London. It was Conor McGregor’s 29th birthday, so he reminded everyone that he was headlining one of the biggest fights ever. The Irish were out in full-force, and once again, no one gave Mayweather any love.

McGregor loved the “sit down shut up” chants from his raucous supporters.