Baker Mayfield is a college kid having the time of his life, and he’s got the swagger to do just about anything at this point. Even turn down the attention of a pretty prominent online sports fan.

The Oklahoma quarterback has already had a pretty impressive season, beating Ohio State at the Horseshoe and triumphantly planting a Sooners flag in the middle of the Buckeyes’s logo at midfield. He then had some fun with the Baylor Bears, who “forgot who daddy is” and proceeded to get spanked by Oklahoma on Saturday.

Yeah, Mayfield is feeling himself these days. And he’s certainly drawing a lot of attention from folks online. Those folks include former adult film actress and Washington sports fan Mia Khalifa, who tweeted at Mayfield over the weekend.