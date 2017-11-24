Pitt Stunned No. 2 Miami To Throw The College Football Playoff Picture Into Chaos

#College Football
11.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Miami Hurricanes had a Black Friday nightmare all their own at the confluence of rivers in Pittsburgh, likely ending their College Football Playoff dreams at the hands of the Pitt Panthers on Friday.

The No. 2 team in the country went down at Heinz Field on Friday, seriously hurting its title chances and hurling the rest of the one and two-loss teams in college football back into the playoff picture.

Though the Hurricanes defense did force two turnovers and wielded the famed turnover chain, the offense did little against Pitt on Friday. Quarterback Malik Rosier struggled to move the ball, missing a number of downfield throws, and the Hurricanes looked tentative at times. Rosier was even pulled for a drive in the fourth quarter, but his replacement, Evan Shirreffs, did nothing to spark the Hurricanes.

