Michael Jordan Will Join Derek Jeter In Bidding For The Miami Marlins

#Miami Marlins #Michael Jordan
07.11.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Derek Jeter’s first effort to purchase the Miami Marlins failed when a proposed deal between a group that included the retired Yankees star and former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush fell through. However, Jeter is resilient and will not be deterred from purchasing South Florida’s baseball team that easily, and he’s calling on an old friend for help.

According to Ken Davidoff, Josh Kosman, and Claire Atkinson of the New York Post, Jeter has put together a group of 15 investors for a $1.2 billion bid on the Marlins that includes Michael Jordan. The Post’s report claims Jordan’s contribution to the group is not a substantial amount of the financial burden of the bid, but that it’s more about Jeter wanting his presence.

Jeter sees Jordan as a role model in how to become a successful sports executive, a source who knows Jeter said.

