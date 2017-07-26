Michael Phelps Defended His Shark Week Race Against A Fake Shark On Facebook Live

Getty Image

Michael Phelps got his swift ass beat by a great white shark on Sunday to kick off Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. Well, not exactly. Phelps didn’t actually race a shark, but a CGI model of a shark and a CGI Phelps faced off in a race that the shark won by about two seconds.

It’s bad enough that Phelps couldn’t defend humanity’s honor and beat the shark, but the fact that he didn’t line up against a shark at all after all that hype was a huge letdown for a lot of people. Social media was outraged that Discovery Channel strung people along like that for an hour. But Phelps wants you to know, however, that it’s not his fault.

The greatest American Olympian of all-time defended himself in a Facebook live video he published on Tuesday. Answering questions while holding his child, Phelps said it wasn’t his fault that he didn’t get to race a shark.

Discovery Channel MICHAEL PHELPS shark week

